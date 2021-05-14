How much be pure water [sachet water] price?: Nigerians grown as costs of sachet water rise

Nigerians dey lament sake of di rise in cost of pure water as plenty tok full town say the average amount don in increase for one bag of water.

Pipo for social media tell BBC Pidgin say the price don rise across di country.

Leke Ajala tok say one bag na N150 from di depot wen retailers dey sell for N170 & N200. And dis don affect di cost for unit.

Na di same for Delta State as Julius Sunset tell us say one bag na N200 and N20 per one in di capital for Asaba.

Edogiawere Kinsley in Imo state tell us say those wey wan buy pure water for East dey pay 250 per bag in Owerri.

Tachael Oyinye Udeh say for Abuja and some part of the north, sachet water still dey sell for 10 naira say na only south the price hike dey.

Slyvia Oluchi dey para on top the increase in water price. She say, "Since this pure water enter 20 naira for my area I don go buy water bottle, anytime I dey comot I put my water if e hungry me for road I drink if e no hungry me I carry am come back home this country and it's corrupt leaders can not send me to an early grave".

If you no forget, pure water hawkers and street vendors been protest in Abuja for 2016 sake of the rise in cost. The protesters bin lament say one bag which dey always contain 20 sachets and which dem bin sell for N100 (Naira), dey sell for N150 as di wholesalers say di increase na sake of US Dollars wey scarce. Meanwhile, di Rivers state goment don direct water producers for d state make dem reduce pure water price so dat pipo for di state go get access to potable water for cheap price.

Di state chairman of water producers association of Nigeria and hin oda president wey bi oga of bottle water producers say dem go gollow dia members tok ontop wetin dem go do next.

