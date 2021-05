Is Friday 14th May public holiday in Nigeria?: See states work resume on Friday afta public holiday for Eid-al-Fitr

14 May 2021, 06:56 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Muslim faithful celebrate di end of di Ramadan fasting

Work resume on Friday across Nigeria except for states wey declare May 14 public holiday to continue di Eid al-Fitr.

Nigeria Federal goment bin declare Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 May, 2021 as public holidays to mark di end of Ramadan.

Apart from Kano and Niger State wey declare Friday work free day, work dey resume across di rest 34 states including Abuja.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola for di earliier statement wey im bring out also "congratulate Muslim faithful on di occasion.

Aregbesola call on all Nigerians, for home and abroad to use di period of dis year Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for di kontri."

However Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state declare Friday, May 14 as work free day for Kano state. Authorities tell BBC.

Also, Govnor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state declare Friday as wrok free day. Head of Civil Service for Jigawa Hussaini Ali Kila tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Muslim worshippers for Nigeria take pictures as dem celebrate Eid al-Fitr

States wia Friday 14th May no be public holiday in Nigeria

Abia

Adamawa

Akwa Ibom

Anambra

Bauchi

Bayelsa

Benue

Borno

Cross River

Delta

Ebonyi

Edo

Ekiti

Enugu

Gombe

Imo

Kaduna

Katsina

Kebbi

Kogi

Kwara

Lagos

Nasarawa

Niger

Ogun

Ondo

Osun

Oyo

Plateau

Rivers

Sokoto

Taraba

Yobe

Zamfara