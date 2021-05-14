Caleb Kudah arrest update: Citi FM journalist allege Ghana National Security assault during arrest

14 May 2021, 09:09 WAT New Informate 17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Ghana National Security Ministry say dem open investigations into alleged assault on one Ghanaian journalist dem arrest dis week.

"De Ministry dey take de allegations of manhandling of two journalists serious during interrogation. Sake of that dem initiate investigations"

Lt. Col. Ababio Serebour (RTD) talk for statement National Security Ministry release.

De Ghanaian journalist, Caleb Kudah claim say national security operatives punch am, slap am, take am through drills.

Mr Kudah recount say as he dey write en statement dem "... push me wey I sit inside chair. Dem slap me from de back. Dem be police officers who dey wear uniform. Some dey wear beard wey dem dey carry guns."

Despite say dem put am inside handcuffs wey he dey feel dizzy, dem continue to slap am from de back, tighten de handcuffs so say he go feel de pain.

Media Foundation for West Africa condemn de assault and how de operatives storm de private radio and TV station.

Dis alleged attack on de journalist for most people dey reinforce de culture of silence which some people feel dey return to Ghana.

Civic Society dey call for reforms in de use of force and physical attacks by national security operatives for Ghana.

Wia dis foto come from, Caleb Kudah/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Caleb Kudah (left) and Zoe Abu-Baidoo (right)

Background

Citi FM and TV journalist Zoe Abu-Baidoo and Caleb Kudah arrest by national security operatives spark outrage in Ghana.

Some Ghanaians make outraged over de Rambo staple arrest of de two journalists inside de capital Accra.

Some seven heavily-armed police officers storm premises of private broadcaster, Citi FM and Citi TV on Tuesday afternoon.

Di officers burst in to pick up one female journalist, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who be broadcast journalist with Citi FM and Citi TV.

According to de officers, she receive some video files from her colleague who dem arrest earlier for dema premises.

De male colleague, Caleb Kudah who national security arrest in handcuffs allegedly film parked cars on de National Security Ministry premises.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Caleb Kudah (left) and Zoe Abu-Baidoo (right) be colleagues for de Ghana based Radio and TV station.

Ghanaian private legal practitioner, Samson Anyenini explain say de two journalists "no break any ethical code or laws."

He explain say de 1992 Constitution of Ghana dey encourage journalists to "invade and interfere" where necessary to capture evidence in public for de public interest.