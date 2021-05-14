Imo news: Govnor Uzodinma sack 20 commissioners for Imo state, but e embarrass dem?

Wia dis foto come from, Obinna Onwuka Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di sacked commissioners for Imo state South eastern Nigeria

Tori say Govnor Hope Uzodinma no allow im sacked Commissioners to leave goment house with dia official cars na lie, di state goment tok.

Di Imo state goment on Wednesday announce di sack of 20 commissioners out of di 28 wey dey di cabinet.

Commissioner of Health, Youth and Sports, Tourism, Information and Strategy, Woman Affairs, Works, Finance and Technology na di eight wey escape di govnor hammer.

Afta di sack local media for Owerri, Imo state capital for South eastern Nigeria report say di govnor tire for di appointees sake of say some of dem na appointee by political settlement.

Tori pipo also say most of di affected commissioners never impress govnor Uzodinma since dia appointment.

But Oguwuike Nwachuku, Chief press secretary to govnor Hope Uzodinma tok say all those tori wey dey for media na "blackmail".

"I no know dis one wey some of di commissioners sack tok sey dem no dey aware of di sack."

"Govnor suppose consult dem before im take di decision wey concern im cabinet? I no understand."

Di Chief press secretary add say: "We bin hold exco meeting dat day wey di govnor imself preside.

And some of dem attend while odas no meet up. But di truth be say all of dem dey aware."

"Na for di meeting di govnor take im decision. Di report say goment no allow dem carri dia vehicles na blackmail."

Di govnor no embarrass dem at all. Nwachuku tok.

"Im just tell dem say make dem hand over all goment properties wey dey dia hand and you know sey dat one na normal tin."