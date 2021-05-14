Nicki Minaj new song Mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty": American rapper explain why she take long break from music and wetin next

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

American rapper Nicki Minaj don return to di music scene afta long break.

After she shock fans wit unexpected Instagram tease on Monday, di singer on Friday rerelease her 2009 mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty" on streaming services .

Dis dey come months afta Nicki announce retirement from music for September 2019.

"Dis na just to get back to di basis a little bit, to di essence of why I begin dey rap", Nicki tok about why she decide to re-release her 2009 mixtape

Di rapper also tok during one Instagram live she do on Friday, say she don add three new tracks to di original project.

"I know say if I just rerelease di mixtape without putting anything new, I know say una go abuse me out," Minaj tok.

Di mixtape new adds include "Fractions," a "Crocodile Teeth" remix wit Skillibeng and one return to di Young Money team "Seeing Green" wey feature Lil Wayne and Drake.

For di live video, Nicki also explain why she take a long break from music only to return now.

"Di little hiatus na because I dey for mommy mode but also because I dey go through wetin dem dey call 'writer's block'

And if you be artist, no matter wetin you do, you no really fit flex your art di way you bin dey do am.

So I bin go through a little bit of writer's block and I be like damn..."

Di "Super Bass" rapper never release any new album since 2018 wey she release "Queen" and her last single na "MEGATRON," for June of 2019.

For September 2019, Minaj shock fans wen she announce say she dey step away from music. "I don decide to retire & have my family," she bin write on Twitter.

She later turn back for one interview wit Billboard, to say "I love music and interacting wit fans, so I no really see taking myself completely away.

But I wan dey open to other possibilities in my life," she tok three months afta her initial announcement.