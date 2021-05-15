Sunday Igboho Yoruba nation Osogbo rally: Wetin di activist tok and how di 'protest' waka

58 minutes wey don pass

Hundreds of pipo wey dey clamour for Yoruba nation gada to do peaceful rally for Osun state, south west of Nigeria on Saturday, 16, May,2021.

Dem stage di rally to demand di separation of Yoruba - One of di major tribes in Nigeria - From di kontri, wetin dem call di creation of Oduduwa Nation.

Di Secretary General of Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Arc. George Akinola, Head of IOO Youth Development, Dr. Akin Adejuwon and oda pipo wey lead di crowd, tok say, di actualisation of Yoruba Nation na idea wey im time don come, dem tok say dia rights to self determination no be wetin anybody fit take away.

Residents of Osun and other states as far as north central, pipo from Kwara and Kogi join di rally to identify wit di agitators.

Yoruba nation campaigner Sunday Igboho wey also attend di rally say time don reach for Yoruba pipo to go dia separate ways, say di unity of Nigeria as a kontri no longer dey acceptable.

Wia dis foto come from, Elites Media

Wetin Sunday Igboho tok for di rally

Sunday Adeyemo AKA Sunday Igboho appeal to di police for Oyo State to release some Yoruba youth wey dem arrest for Ibarapa area of di State.

Sunday warn say dem go soon organise one powerful rally to demand dia release if di police fail to release di youths.

E also tok say time don reach for Yoruba pipo to go dia separate ways, say di unity of Nigeria as a kontri no longer dey acceptable.

Igboho tok against di marginalisation of Yoruba pipo for di scheme of things for Nigeria, just as e lament di increase in insecurity palava all over di southwest region.

He maintain say restructuring or any other solutions apart from self-determination for di Yoruba no go solve di problem of Nigeria.

He tell pipo wey gada say nobody fit stop agitation for di creation of Oduduwa Nation as time don come to make am reality.