Kaduna State NLC strike update: Labour union strike to shutdown Kaduna, how e affect you

55 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Kaduna State Govnor Nasir El Rufai and di state labour unions no agree onto di sack of 7000 civil servants.

Nigeria Labour Congress [NLC] strike for Kaduna start on Sunday wit total blackout for di north west Nigeria state.

Operators of Kaduna Electric join di five-days-warning strike to ask di state goment to reverse di sack of over 7000 workers.

Chairmo of di state NLC Comrade Ayuba Magaji Sulaiman say dia plan na to 'shut down' di state from Sunday for five days.

Tori be say di goment of Govnor Nasir El Rufai bin take action to reduce di umber of workers under Kaduna state pay roll.

Goment say na because di money wey dem dey spend monthly to dey maintain workers too much and e no dey reasonable.

But di leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress for di state, reject di move.

"Di state goment just wake up and decide to sack over 7000 workers, without any notice or severance payment." NLC Chariman tok.

"Dis pipo na human beings too with families and pipo wey dey depend on dem, so na very bad decision.

"Dis na why we dey embark on dis strike and many of our sister unions don ready to join us unless di state goment reverse di sack."

Labour unions under di NLC send circular for different workers associations to join di strike action.

How di strike go affect pipo?

Kaduna Electric don release statement tell all customers say dem go experience service interruption sake of di industrial action.

"In compliance wit di NLC directive, di Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN don knock off all our 33KV lines inside Kaduna State."

NLC don also ask motorcycle and keke riders to join di strike.

Wia dis foto come from, NAN

For inside circular dem ask di following labour unions to follow down down tool:

National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco employees,

Nigeria Union of Local government employees

Nigeria Association of Nurses and Midwives

Nigeria Union of Electricity employees

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers

Radio Television and Theatre arts workers

Amalgamated Union of public corporations

Non academic staff unions of educational and associated institutions

Wetin we call dis foto, Kaduna State dey for northwest Nigeria.

Wetin Kaduna state government tok about di strike?

For inside statement, Kaduna state goment draw warning to NLC tok say make everybody wey dey concerned dey rightly guided.

Dem tok say di Trade Union Act clearly dey go against strike actions by workers wey dey provide essential services.

"Di law also forbids subjecting any other pesin to any kind of restriction of im personal freedom sake of strike action."

Dem also tok say di Kaduna State go protect im facilities and di right of im staff to access and work for dia offices.

"As in 2017, di Kaduna State Government no go subject im policy to di veto of a mob," di statemnet tok.

E add say di trade union laws of dis kontri no be cover for irresponsibility, "

Pipo don also enta social media to react to di NLC strilke action wey dey happun for di state.

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna state govt Wetin we call dis foto, Governor El-Rufai

Wetin Govnor El-Rufai tok?

Kaduna state govnor bin dey use respond to another tweet wey claim say di strike go be di 'Mother of All Labour Strikes'.

Di tweet claims say di State govnor dey plan arrest di labour union leader..

Di Kaduna state govnor reply say dem be 'Father Of All Hypocrites and di state dey wait for dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

See how pipo react

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter