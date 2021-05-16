'Unknown gunmen' attack Delta police station, kill three officers for Aniocha South

11 minutes wey don pass

Nowadays unknown gunmen attack on Police Stations dey happun anyhow.

Three Police officers die as unknown gunmen attack Nsukwa Divisional Police Station for Aniocha South.

Delta State Police Command don confam di Sunday morning attack to to BBC Pidgin.

Police tok tok pesin Bright Edafe say fi officers lost dia lives wen di gunmen set di police station on fire.

E add say dem don restore calm to di area even as dem don begin investigation into di matter.

