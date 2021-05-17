Latest News on Baba Ijesha case: Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James don get bail

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Baba Ijesha

Lawyer to nollywood actor actor Baba Ijesha don confirm to BBC Pidgin say dem don grant di actor bail.

Barrister Adeshina Ogulana wey be lawyer to di actor say magistrates wey dey do prison decongestion free di actor Monday evening.

E never clear wetin be di next step ontop di case.

Di Police arrest Baba Ijesha ontop alleged sexual assault case on a minor few weeks ago.