Saudi reopen international flight: See Saudi Arabia COVID-19 travel guidelines and countries dem place on travel ban

Saudi Arabia Airlines, di national carrier of di Kingdom of Saudi Arabia resume international flights on Monday 17 May.

Dem resume international flights through 43 international stations for 30 destinations.

Di resumption of flight operation begin afta di Ministry of Interior deicide to lift di suspension of travels for pipo wey dey enta di kontri sake of coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabian Airlines confam say dem go begin operate 153 scheduled flights every week from Riyadh, and 178 flights from Jeddah.

Di resumption of di first international flights departing from di Kingdom go be from Riyadh to Hyderabad, and from Jeddah to Dhaka.

As for dia first international flights wey dey enta di Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, e go be di Cairo flight to Riyadh and di akarta flight to Jeddah.

Saudi Airlines also confam say dem don ready to operate dia flights to 71 stations out of 95 stations, 28 go be domestic and 43 international destinations.

Dem go operate di flights to and from Jeddah from Terminal 1 for King Abdulaziz Airport.

However, di kontri still place travel ban on some 13 kontris sake of di coronavirus pandemic.

See countries Saudi Arabia still place on international travel ban

Libya

Syria

Lebanon

Yemen

Iran

Turkey

Armenia

Somalia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Afghanistan

Venezuela

Belarus,

India

Saudi Ministry of interior say travellers from di above kontris no go fit enta sake of coronavirus concerns, weda through direct or indirect flights. witout prior permission from di authorities.

COVID-19 guidelines for travellers wey dey enta Saudi Arabia

Non-citizens and exempted travellers, over di age of eight, go need submit a PCR test certificate witin 72 hours wey dem depart for di kontri

Plus ogbonge health insurance policy for COVID-19 before and wen dem enta Saudi Arabia.

Pipo wet neva collect COVID-19 vaccine must undergo seven-day compulsory quarantine at dia own expense

Dem must also do PCR test on di first and seventh day of quarantine.

Quarantine no go dey applicable to immunized individuals if dem submit dia official vaccination certificate before and upon dia arrival.

Individuals wey don receive di vaccine less than 14 days before dia arrival go still need to quarantine.

Individuals wey fall under di following category no go need institutional quarantine, if dem follow di applicable COVID-19 precautionary measures: