D’banj give testimony how God bless am wit two kids afta im lose first child

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ogbonge Nigerian musician D’banj don reveal say im be born again Christian.

Na for during one Christian concert wey gospel musician Moses Bliss host for Abuja, na im D’banj make dis announcement.

"Wetin I dey try tok be say actually I be born again and dat no be joke, wen I say Jesus na di koko I mean am," na so D’banj tok.

Di "Koko master" as im dey call himself also say wenever im release im album, him dey always gives honour to whom honour is due and him recognize di source of im success.

D’banj also tok how God restore am afta im first child die a few years ago not just wit one but two.

D’banj announcement dey few weeks afta anoda Nigerian musician Chidinma Ekile announce say she dey quit secular music to become gospel musician.

Who be D’banj?

Musician, Producer and Entrepreneur, D'banj wey im full name name na Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo na indigene of Ogun State.

Im birthday na June 9, 1980 and na for Zaria, Kaduna state. Northern Nigeria dem born am.

For 2005, D’banj release im debut album, No Long Thing, wit im business partner/producer Don Jazzy for dia Mo'Hits label.

For 2010, D'Banj na im begin collabo wit American artists like Snoop Dogg and, for 2011, e sign one deal wit Kanye West G.O.O.D. Music label.

Dat same year, D'Banj release one major banger "Oliver Twist," wey top a number of African charts and do well for U.K. and Europe as well.