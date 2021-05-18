Kaduna strike: NLC Ayuba Wabba declared wanted for economic sabotage - Governor Nasir El-Rufai tweet as workers strike dey on for di state

Wia dis foto come from, NLC Wetin we call dis foto, Ayuba Wabba for Kaduna workers protest on 17, May, 2021

Kaduna state governor say authorities don declare NLC oga Ayuba Wabba & others from di workers union wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure.

Di govnor tweet say anyone wey know wia e dey hide make e send message to di Ministry of Justice.

Di govnor tweet dey come as di industrial action of workers for di state enta di second day.