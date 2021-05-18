Israel: Simple explanation of how dem create di Middle Eastern kontri and wetin cause di Israel-Gaza conflict

6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bethlehem for di early 20th century

Di escalation of fighting between Israelis and Palestinians don make di UN to warn of "full-scale war".

Di latest violence follow one month of rising tension for Jerusalem, though di conflict don dey go on for decades.

But how e take start?

Na 100 year old issue

Britain bin take control of di area known as Palestine afta dem defeat di ruler of dat part of di Middle East, di Ottoman Empire, for WW1.

Dat time Jews be di minority and Arabs be majority for di land.

Tensions come start between di two ethnic groups wen di international community give Britain assignment to set up one "national home" for Palestine for Jewish pipo.

For Jews, dem tok say di area na dia ancestral home, but Palestinian Arabs also claim di land and oppose di move.

Between di 1920s and 40s, di number of Jews wey arrive increase, as many pipo dey run from persecution for Europe and dem dey look for homeland afta di Holocaust of WWII.

For dis same time, violence between Jews and Arabs, and against British rule, also grow.

For 1947, di UN vote for Palestine to split into separate Jewish and Arab states, and dem make Jerusalem, international city.

Jewish leaders accept di plan but di the Arab side reject am and neva implement am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Red Cross worker for Palestine in 1917

Di creation of Israel

For 1948, as dem no fit find solution, British rulers comot and Jewish leaders declare di creation of di state of Israel.

Many Palestinians object and war shele. Na so troops from neighbouring Arab kontris invade.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians run comot from dia homes and dem force some to leave dia homes for wetin dem call Al Nakba, or di "Catastrophe".

By di time di fight end for one ceasefire di following year, Israel come dey control most of di territory.

Jordan go occupy land wey dem now dey call di West Bank, and Egypt occupy Gaza.

Jerusalem come dey divided between Israeli forces for di West and Jordanian forces for di East.

Because dem no get any peace agreement - each side dey blame di other - plenti wars and fighting happun for di decades wey follow.

For another war for 1967, Israel occupy East Jerusalem and di West Bank, as well as most of di Syrian Golan Heights, and Gaza and di Egyptian Sinai peninsula.

Most Palestinian refugees and dia descendants live for Gaza and di West Bank, as well as for neighbouring Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Israel no allow dem or dia descendants to return to dia homes since den - as dem tok say if dem return, e go overwhelm di kontri and threaten dia existence as Jewish state.

Israel still occupy di West Bank, and although dem pull out of Gaza, di UN still regard dat piece of land as part of occupied territory.

Israel claim di whole of Jerusalem as dia capital, while di Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as di capital of one future Palestinian state. Di US na one of only one handful of kontris to recognise Israel claim to di whole of di city.

For di past 50 years Israel don build settlements for dis areas, wia more than 600,000 Jews now dey live.

Palestinians say dis one dey illegal under international law and e be obstacle to peace.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin be di main problems?

E get some issues wey Israel and di Palestine no fit agree on.

Dis include:

Wetin suppose happun to Palestinian refugees,

Weda Jewish settlements for di occupied West Bank suppose dey or dey removed

Weda di two sides go share Jerusalem; and

Weda dem go create one Palestinian state just as Israel dey.