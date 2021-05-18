Africa Eye video of "Ordinary President": Pipo react as Ahmed Isah slap woman wey allegedly burn child hair for witchcraft accuse

Nigerians don enta social media to react to di BBC Africa Eye documentary of human rights campaigner, Ahmed Musa AKA, "Ordinary President".

Ahmed Isah, na human rights campaigner wey millions of pipo dey hail on top say e dey use im power help di poor.

Every day, im TV and radio host dey captivate pipo sake of how im dey administer justice for im show.

Some pipo dey celebrate am for helping everyday people get justice wey authorities bin dey mostly deny dem.

BBC Africa Eye explore how di Nigeria 'Ordinary President' Ahmed Isah bin dey deliver justice for im TV and Radio show wey im call "Berekete".

Di documentary reveal one part wia Ahmed Musa bin dey slap one woman wey dem accuse say she pour kerosene to burn di hair of one child sake of witchcraft allegation.

Wetin Ahmed Musa tok for di documentary?

Ahmed Musa say im mission na to bring justice

"Big men no fit try anything and get away wit am", he tok

He also tok why im interview di woman wey allegedly pour kerosene on a young girl head ontop accuse say di pikin confess to be witch

Ahmed Isa tok; "Di reason I interview her on camera na because I wan use di video for pipo to see and learn

Wen BBC ask Oga Isa why im dey carry out ' justice ' by imsef, he say "Even di police wey you see dey work na beacuse we dey involve.

Ordinarily, if dis man - e point one man wey dey beside am- bin go police and say my younger sister burn my daughter head,

However, Nigerians get divide opinion on Ahmed Isa way of carrying out justice.

See How Nigerians react to "Ordinary President", Ahmed Isah pattern of justice

