Nigerian passport: Nigeria Immigration Service don suspend to receive and process passport - find out wen why and wen e go resume

one hour wey don pass

Di Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) don order di suspension of receiving and processing new passport applications inside all passport offices all ova di kontri till June 1st 2021.

Di comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede announce di suspension wen im dey decorate NIS senior officers wey dem promote.

Oga Babandede use di opportunity to announce di mata.

Why Nigeria Immigration Service suspend Issuance of Passport?

According to di statement by Sunday James wey be di Service Public Relations Officer for Comptroller General of Immigration, di stopping of di passport processing na to clear di existing backlog wey dey ground.

According to di CG of di service, dem wan use di time to allow for clearance of every Passport application wey dem don receive before 17th of May 2021.

E add say dem go send Task Force to Passport offices to clear di backlog.