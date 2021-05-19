Kaduna State strike latest: Nupeng threaten nationwide, NLC leaders in hiding as ElRufai fire nurses

Leaders of di Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) dey in hiding for Kaduna state as di workers strike for di state enta day three.

One of di leaders tell BBC say, dem need to hide sake of "threat to dia lives", afta Govnor Nasir ElRufai declare dem wanted sake of "economic sabotage".

Dis na di latest on di Day 3 of di 5-day strike by NLC for di North western state.

Labour leaders say dem don advise dia members to also comot from NLC secretariat sake of say some thugs dey hang around di place to possibly attack protesting workers.

Di 5-day warning strike by NLC for Kaduna state take different dimension on Tuesday wey end wit di sack of all Level 14 Nurses for di state.

Day 2 of di protest wey don lead to di closure of health centres, schools, filing stations, electricity stations and di state secretariat don become national issue.

Some suspected jaguda boys attempt to hijack di demonstration of di workers after dem fail for di attempt to disturb di protest around di NLC Secretariat for Kaduna.

As dat one dey happun, tori come out say di state govnor Nasir Elrufai declare Ayuba Wabba, National President of NLC wanted on top accuse of "economic sabotage".

"Ayuba Wabba & odas for NLC declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone wey know wia im dey hide should send message to @MOJKaduna. handsome reward go dey," Elrufai tok for tweet.

Oda tins wey happun for Kaduna

Di events for Kaduna don attract attention from Nigerians, Civil society organizations, and even federal goment as all di stakeholders dey call on both NLC and goment to dialogue.

Muyiwa Adekeye, wey be tok-tok pesin to Govnor Nasir Elrufai announce di sack of all Nurses for di state wey dey below level 14 sake of say dem join di strike for time wen di state dey battle emergency health situation.

"Salaries wey suppose go to dem go become extraordinary occupational allowances to di health workers wey no comot from dia duty posts to fill di gap of those wey run from work.

"We don direct di Ministry of Health to advertise vacancies for di immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those wey we dismiss," Adekeye tok.

Oda union threaten to join strike

Di national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) threaten say dem go shut down all of dia facilities nationwide if any dem wunjure any of di labour leaders.

"di union tok say make no labour leader or worker wunjure during dis 5-day peaceful protests for di state.

"NUPENG, therefore warn say if any harm dey inflicted on any of di members of organized labour, di leadership of di union no go hesitate to call on all our members throughout di nation for a total shut down of all our services for di upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of di oil and gas industry," di National President and General Secretary, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and Comrade Afolabi Olawale tok for statement.

CSO react

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) don tell Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to stop to dey harass workers wey dey protest for di state.

SERAP for statement wey dia deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare sign tok say e dey wrong for Kaduna state govnor to declare Labour pipo wanted sake of protest.

Di group say protest na human right and non of di labour leaders don violate any law as dem dey protest.

"Govnor, Nasir El-Rufai and Kaduna state authorities must end di harassment and intimidation of NLC leaders and withdraw di illegal statement wey declare Wabba and oda leaders wanted.

"To declare NLC leaders 'wanted' simply for peacefully exercising their human rights dey antithetical to di Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended] and di kontri international obligations," SERAP tok.

Make una negotiate, FG intervene

Nigeria federal goment intervene for di clash between di organised labour and Kaduna state goment.

Minister of Labour and employment Oga Chris Ngige say make all di parties "immediately ceasefire".

Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations for di Ministry of labour and employment for di statement wey im bring out on behalf of di Minister Ngige say dem dey aware of all di controversy wey dey happun between Labour and Kaduna goment.

According to di Minister, "Dis na labour matter wey don snowball into a national strike and picketing by the two labour centres and affiliate unions.