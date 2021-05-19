NECO 2021 common entrance examination date: National Examinations Council fix new date for exam

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di national common entrance exam dey happen not only for Nigeria but for foreign countries

Di 2021 national common entrance don dey postponed, according to di National Examinations Council (NECO).

NECO wey bi Nigeria exam joinbodi say di primary school final year examination wey suppose happen on 29 May, don move to 5 June, one week after.

Dis change of date go allow those wey never register for di exam to do am, NECO tok for statement dem comot on Wednesday.

National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) na for students wey wan enter Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) of federal government unity colleges (secondary school).

Di exam joinbodi say candidate registration - wey cost N2,500 ($6) - go continue until di day of di exam. NECO also advise make parents try download di new table from dia website.