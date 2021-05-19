Kaduna State Strike: NLC don suspend strike action after 4 days

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, NLC Presido Ayuba Wabba

Di Nigeria Labour Congress don suspend di strike action dem start on Sunday for Kaduna state (northern Nigeria) after minister of Labour Chris Ngige chook mouth for di mata.

Comrade Ayuba Magaji tell BBC say dem don suspend di strike action Wednesday evening and by Thursday dem dey move to Abuja to continue discussions for Minister of Labour office.

"Yes we don suspend di strike action and by tomorrow Thursday we dey move to Abuja to enter discussions with goment for minister of labour office."

Dis news go come as a relief for pipo of Kaduna wey no get light and fuel since Sunday.