Ben Ayade: Why Cross River state Governor defect from PDP to APC

20 May 2021, 11:53 WAT New Informate 9 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BEN AYADE/FACEBOOK

Cross River state Govnor Benedict Ayade don tok di reason why e port go di All Progressives Congress from People's Democratic Party.

Di govnor wey announce him defection from di opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to di ruling party say di reason na for di state to dey connected to di centre.

Ayade wey lament di challenges di state dey face for di area of money, infrastructure development and high rate of youth unemployment say di defection go bring Cross Rivers state to dey di same page wit federal foment policies and programs.

E also advise oda govnors to join hands wit Mr President to build ogbonge kontri.

"We need make all Governors no say no be party matter. Na character, na honour, Na commitment to di vision of dis great nation.

E say if all of dem work wit di President, who go govern di kontri for 2023 no go be problem.

Governor Ayade announce im decision on Thursday morning afta one closed-door meeting with six APC governors and members of di National Assembly wey visit am for di Government House.

Di governors wey visit Ayade include Governors of Kebbi, Imo, Yobe, Plateau, Jigawa, and Ekiti State.

Benedict Bengioushuye Ayade Profile:

Wia dis foto come from, BEN AYADE/FACEBOOK

Benedict Bengioushuye Ayade na Nigerian politician and di current govnor of Cross River state. E dey elected as govnor for April 2015 on di platform of di Peoples Democratic Party.

Before then, Ayade bin serve as senator for di 7th Senate of Nigeria. E dey re-elected as di govnor of Cross River State for di 2019 gubernatorial elections.

Dem born Benedict Bengioushuye Ayade on 2 March 1968 to di family of Mr. & Mrs. Peter Akinsheye Ayade.

He do im primary education for St. Stephens Primary School, Obudu, and attend Government Secondary School, Obudu, Nigeria, for im secondary education.

Ayade get B.Sc. (Honours) from di University of Ibadan, Nigeria (1984-1988). E get M.Sc. in microbiology (1989-1990) and Ph.D in environmental microbiology from di same University of Ibadan (1990-1994).

Ayade also na lawyer as e get im LLB law degree (2006-2010) from Delta State University, Abraka. From there he work as lecturer for Delta State University, Abraka, dem later appoint am as professor.[6]