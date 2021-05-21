Ibrahim Attahiru: Nigeria military confirm death of Chief of Army Staff

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Maj Gen Attahiru Ibrahim bin dey expected to make sure say im troops defeat militant Islamists

Nigeria Chief of Army Staff General Ibrahim Attahiru don die for military plane crash for Kaduna.

Tok tok pesin for Nigerian Army Yerima Mohammed na im confam di tori to BBC.

Who be Attahiru Ibrahim?

Im bin replace Major General Tukur Buratai Rtd as Chief of Army Staff for January 2021.

Major General Attahiru Ibrahim bin dey work as di General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army before im appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

For May 2017, dem appoint am to lead offensive attack against Boko Haram for di North-East part of Niger.

But former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai bin redeploy am afta plenti attacks by di insurgents afta dem bin give am 40 days deadline to catch Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau either dead or alive.