Chief of Army Staff Attahiru Ibrahim death in plane crash: How Buhari, Atiku, Obaseki, odas react

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presidency

Messages of condolence don dey come in for di late Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, wey die for inside plane crash as e dey travel go Kaduna from Abuja on Friday, 21 May, 2021.

Inside one statement from di army, dem confam say di crash also claim di lives of 10 oda officers including di crew.

Di death of Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru dey come barely four months wey im assume office as Nigeria Chief of Army Staff for January 2021.

Di tributes

President Muhammadu Buhari describe di crash as "a mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our Armed Forces dey ready to end di security challenges wey dey face di kontri."

Di president express im deep sadness over di incident as e promise say di deaths of di officers will not be in vain.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Maj Gen Attahiru Ibrahim bin dey expected to make sure say im troops defeat militant Islamists

Former Nigeria Vice-President and presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar say, "na dark day for di nation. Di loss of COAS Major Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and odas today send a rude shock across Nigeria and our friends worldwide."

Atiku also send im sympathy to di Commander-in-Chief and di armed forces as e pray make Attahiru family and oda affected families dey comforted at dis time.

Di Govnor of Kaduna state for wia di COAS bin dey travel go wen di crash happen also send im greetings.

Govnor Nasir El-Rufai say e receive di news with great sadness as e send im greetings to di families of those wey dey affected.

'Experienced officer'

Di Govnor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki describe di late Chief of Army staff as an experienced and gallant officer.

For im condolence message, Govnor Obaseki hail di late Lt. Gen. Attahiru as officer wey serve Nigeria meritoriously, as im bring im skill, experience and expertise to fight di war against terror.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Army Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of General Attahiru as e dey inspect guard

Di govnor wey express shock at di news of di crash also pray for souls of those wey lost dia lives in di unfortunate incident while e ask di military to continue dia patriotic efforts to secure di kontri.

Delta state Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa don also send im greetings.

Kogi state Govnor Yaya Bello describe di death of di COAS as "ogbonge loss to Nigeria particularly at such a time wen di kontri dey face all dis plenti insecurity challenges in different parts of di kontri".