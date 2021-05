Chief of Army Staff Attahiru Ibrahim burial: Funeral for COAS and six senior officers wey die for plane crash go hapun today

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Di late Lt Gen Attahiru

Dem go lay di remains of Nigeria late Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru to rest on Saturday.

Lt Gen Attahiru die for military plane crash, togeda with 10 oda officers including di crew on dia way to Kaduna from Abuja, on Friday, 21, May, 2021.

According to statement from di army, di burial proceedings of di late Attahiru and 6 oda senior officers wey lost dia lives inside di air crash for Kaduna go happun on Saturday, 22 May 21.

E go happun for di National Mosque and National Christian Centre, for di kontri federal capital territory Abuja, by 1000hrs respectively.