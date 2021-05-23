Yoruba nation: Wetin Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu say about di Ilana Omo Oduduwa Akure rally

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@RotimiAkeredolu

Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, say e no support those pipo wey dey call for Yoruba Nation.

Akeredolu say di fact say im respect di right of individuals and groups to hold peaceful rallies, make pipo no misunderstand to mean support for secessionist agenda.

Govnor Akeredolu tok dey come afta one pro-Yoruba nation group wey dey ginger for di ethnic group to break away from Nigeria carry protest enta di streets of Akure on Saturday, 23, May, 2021.

Di agitators be members of di pro-Yoruba nation group, Ilana Omo Oodua.

Di governor react for one statement titled 'Yoruba Nation Agitators On Their Own ' wey im Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde bring out.

"Governor Akeredolu wish to state clearly say while e acknowledges di right of individuals and groups to hold peaceful rallies, make pipo no misunderstand dat to mean support for secessionist agenda and or diving of di nation. E dey far from dat."

Akeredolu say e neither believe, nor support di quest for di Yoruba Nation outside of Nigeria for di manner wey dem dey campaign.

E add say im stand by a 'virile, united and indivisible Nigeria' according to di demand by di Southern Governors Forum.