Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, oda South West APC leaders support southern governors ban of open grazing, condemn separatist agitations

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state government

South-West APC leaders don endorse di position of Southern Governors ontop di ban of open grazing wey di govnors decide for one summit wey happun for Asaba, Delta state on May 11, 2021.

Lagos state Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok inside statement on Sunday, 23, May, 2021 afta di meeting wey e host with di leaders say, di South-West leaders endorse di decision of di southern govnors.

Di meeting wey happun behind closed doors for about five hours, happun for di State House for Marina.

Sanwo-Olu also add say di APC SW leaders also condemn di separatist agitations and hate speeches wey dey fly around as dem restate dia belief in di unity, stability and sustainability of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu statement at di end of di meeting tok further say "true federalism go dey essential in strengthening and improving democratic governance so dat we go fit overcome present challenges and engender durable peace and security.

E go empower di states to solve localised issues before dem spread and transform into national ones." Di statement tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state governemnt Wetin we call dis foto, South West leaders for di meeting

Di meeting wey na opportunity for dem to discuss di state of di nation and current security challenges wey Nigeria dey face, get in attendance, notable APC South-West leaders like di leader of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC national leader, Bola Tinubu and anoda ogbonge AC leader, Chief Bisi Akande.

Na also opportunity for dem to renew di call for restructuring and true federalism.