'I go like to hear my wife tell me say she love me'

Dem no support media player for your device

'I go like to hear my wife tell me say she love me'

32 minutes wey don pass

"If I fit hear now, di first tin wey I go like my wife to tell me be say she love me"

Meet Kennedy and Tina, di deaf couple wey dey try enjoy life togeda.

Dis ogbonge couple tell BBC Pidgin how life be living wit hearing challenges.