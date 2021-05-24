Abuja-Kaduna highway protest wey Gauraka community do and wetin we know about wetin happun

Wetin we call dis foto, Foto from di Gauraka Abuja-Kaduna highway

Pipo from Gauraka community for Tarfa local goment area for Niger state, north central Nigeria enta road on Monday to protest di rate of kidnapping and insecurity along dat area.

Di protesters wey do bon-fire, gather stick and stones block Gauraka Abuja-Kaduna highway early Monday morning say na until wen kidnappers release dia pipo dem go fit open road.

Dem say Kidnappers bin dey tiff pipo from di area and residents say e don become daily ritual say make dem tif human bin for Gauraka community and dem no get money to pay ransom again.

'House to house'

Some of di protesters tell BBC Pidgin say di mata don bad sotay kidnappers don dey enter dia house anyhow now to com tiff human being and no security don ever stop dem.

Dem insist say make goment help dem release dia community pipo from kidnapper hand, if not, di protest no go stop.

Soldiers bin try tok to dem say make dem open road but di angry residents no gree listen.

Di soldiers later use force take pursue di crowd commot for road.

Di latest kidnap wey cause di protest

According to reports, na more dan thirty pipo dem don kidnap from di community from January to date.

One man wey im name bi Abu Jibril tell BBC Pidgin say, e no dey alright again becos im son dey among people wey dem kidnap for di community late Sunday night.

Reports say na more dan 10 pipo dem kidnap from di community between Saturday and Sunday alone.

Tori be say Boko Haram terrorists bin don enta Gauraka community afta Governor Abubakar Bello announce say terrorists don raise dia flags in some communities for Niger State in April.

Gauraka community na about five kilometres away from Nigeria seat of power, Abuja.

One of di di community elder, Mukaila Popoola say, di Sunday night kidnap na di third major one in two months and dem feel say goment no sabi Guraka community as dem no take dia matter serious.

E say, di tin wey di pipo want bi say, make goment help release dia pipo and move di barrack wey dey very close to dem inside dia community.