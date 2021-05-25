Buhari react to open grazing ban by southern govnors for southern Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/GETTY Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President President Muhammadu Buhari,

Nigeria presidency don react to di open grazing ban by govnors of di southern part of di kontri.

For inside statement, di President Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu say di govnors no provide any solution to di palava between di farmers and herders for di kontri.

"E clear say di govnors no offer any solution to di herder-farmer clashes wey don dey for our kontri for generations," na so im tok.

"But citizens of di Southern States - indeed citizens of all States for Nigeria - get right to expect dia elected leaders and representatives to find answers to challenges of governance and rights, no be to wash their hands off hard choices, to, issue bans wey go say: "no be for my State". Na so oga Shehu add put.

Wetin di open grazing ban dey all about?

Wia dis foto come from, DELTA STATE GOMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Some members of di Southern govnors forum for Delta state

State governors for di Southern part of Nigeria bin do meeting for Asaba Delta State capital on May 11.

For di meeting di govnors all agree to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot for di region.

Dia decision na sake of di allege kill-kill by herders and di destruction of farm land.

Di Southern govnors also call for restructuring of di kontri, devolution of powers, and state policing among odas as well as ask President Muhammadu Buhari to convene national dialogue to address di agitations by various groups for di region.

Wetin di Presidency tok?

Reacting to di series of calls wey di govnors make, oga Shehu say im principal don approve some specific measures to bring a permanent end to the frequent crisis wey di Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, bin recommend for report wey im submit.

Im say President Buhari signed off di report for April, e accuse di Southern govnors of acts of politicking wit di intention to demonstrate their power by banning open grazing for dia various states.