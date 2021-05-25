Scrap NYSC: Di bill to scrap NYSC and wetin go happun next as Nigerians react

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@nysc_ng Wetin we call dis foto, Di idea na to post youth corpers outside dia state to learn oda culture and teach dia own too

Di bill to discontinue di National Youth Service Corp for Nigeria don pass first reading for di floor of di Nigerian House of Representatives.

Tori be say, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, wey dey represent Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency na im sponsor di bill to scrap di scheme as im cite insecurity palava for di kontri as di reason.

Inside di bill im tok say: "Incessant killing of innocent corps members for some parts of di kontri sake of banditry, religious extremism and ethnic violence; incessant kidnapping of innocent corps members across di country;

"Public and private agencies/departments no longer dey able to recruit able and qualified Nigerian youths, as dem dey rely heavily on di availability of corps members who are not being well remunerated and dem go discard dem wit impunity at di end of dia service year without any hope to employ dem;

"Due to insecurity across di kontri, di National Youth Service Corps management now give considerations to posting corps members to dia geopolitical zone, and dis dey defeat one of di objectives of setting up di service corps, i.e. developing common ties among di Nigerian youths and promote national unity and integration."

Di bill don already scale through di first reading as members of di House of Rep still dey debate on whether to discontinue di NYSC scheme.

Wetin NYSC dey about?

Di Nation Youth Service Corp na one year service scheme wey dey mandatory for graduates of Nigeria tertiary institutions wey dey under di age of 30.

Statutorily under di scheme, young graduates from di kontri southern region go get posting to di Northern region and vice versa.

Dem go receive three weeks compulsory para-military training before dem go post dem to schools, hospitals, banks and other private and public establishments.

So far, insecurity palava for di kontri don also affect di scheme as report of cases of Corp members wey kidnapping and banditry threats don affect dey on di rise.

Wetin go happun to di bill to scrap NYSC?

E no dey clear, as di bill just only pass di first reading.

For any bill to become law, for Nigeria e go need scale through three readings for di house, and e go go through committee reading.

Dem go later pass am to di upper legislative house, di senate wey go agree to di bill before di kontri President finally assent or sign am into law.

Dis no be di first time wey debates online and offline don come up on whether di programme still dey relevant to integrate Nigerian youths in di face of insecurity palava and other issues.

Meanwhile di debate don carry waka enta social media as some Nigerians queue behind scrapping of di NYSC scheme.

Na di military regime of General Yakubu Gowon bin establish NYSC on May 22, 1973, under Decree No. 24 of 1973 as a way to reconcile and reintegrate Nigerians afta di civil war wey happun between July 6, 1967 and January 15, 1970.