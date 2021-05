Ebonyi suicide attack: Reports say one suspected 'suicide bomber' blow imsef up for Afikpo

12 minutes wey don pass

Tori wey we dey hear na say one suspected suicide bomber don blow imsef up for Ebonyi state, south east Nigeria.

According to reports, di incident happun for front of one primary school for Amaizu- Amangballa Afikpo, Ebonyi state.