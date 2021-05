Kebbi boat accident: 100 passengers wey dey travel from Niger state dey 'miss' afta dia boat sink

Wia dis foto come from, Zaidu Bala

Plenti pipo dey miss and fit don di afta di boat wey dem dey travel with sink inside river for Kebbi state, north west Nigeria.

Di passengers wey many na women and children, with a few men bin dey travel from neighbouring Niger State on Wednesday morning wen di boat capsize.

Authorities for Kebbi tell BBC say divers and emergency agencies dey currently work to try to save as many of di passengers.

So far, dem don rescue 22 pipo but fears dey say many of di passengers fit don sink with di boat.

Eyewitnesses say more dan 160 pipo bin dey di boat wen e suddenly break into two for di middle of di river.