Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin: Wetin cause dia gbas-gbas

Wia dis foto come from, Lizzy/ Toyin Wetin we call dis foto, Lizzy Anjorin (left) and Toyin Abraham (right)

Award winning Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham don beg her colleagues for di industry and Nigerians to stop to bully her son, Ire.

Di actress for one Instagram live wey she do wit Iyabo Ojo dey vex say her beef wit anoda actress, Lizzy Anjorin wey happun for 2019 resurface again.

Toyin born Ire, for her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi wey also be Nollywood actor for 2019 - di couple still dey together.

"Make Lizzy Anjorin stop to dey curse my son and my husband. Make dem leave my son. I no get any problem wit Lizzy wey go make her reign curses on my son," she tok.

Toyin add say "I be mother and wife and I go stand up for my son and my husband," Toyin tok as she hold Bible.

Wetin cause dia gbas-gbos?

For September 2019 one blog bin report say Law enforcement agencies gbab Lizzy Anjorin on top allegation of drug peddling for Saudi Arabia.

Tori be say di blog also claim say na Toyin Abraham give dem informate about di arrest of Anjorin - na dis be di genesis of di fight.

Di matter resurface two years after di alleged arrest of Anjorin as di actress go grant anoda blog interview about di matter.

Anjorin for di interview insist say "my investigation reveal say na Toyin leak my tori to di blog.

"Too much question go force me to release evidence fa..na wisdom dey help me keep some facts ...dat na why I dey work so hard like machine sake of tins about life dey bigger dan life gangan."

But Toyin Abraham at di time deny di allegation, "I no know why she mention my name. Wetin she dey try achieve. Long ago I say bye bye to unnecessary drama and petty online/offline fight.

"Her so-called evidence of my involvement na comment wey I leave for di page of a fan wey she suspect say dey behind di story."

BBC never get hold of di latest interview wey Lizzy Anjorin grant di blog but Toyin Abraham for di Instagram live wey she do with Iyabo Ojo too say she no get business wit Anjorin wey go make her gossip di actress.