James Ibori: 'We never see FG alert'- Delta State goment

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Metropolitan Police Wetin we call dis foto, James Ibori go jail for 2012 for money-laundering offences

Delta State goment don tok sey dem neva recieve di loot of former govnor James Ibori wey United Kingdom return to Federal goment.

Accountant general of di state, Joy Enwa tell tori pipo Wazobia FM say she hear say federal goment return di loot to Delta state for media.

"I know di account wey dem dey transfer di money. I neva see any money. As una take hear am na so I take hear am too. As we dey tok now I neva see any tin," Enwa tok.

Di Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris bin tok say dem don return di £4.2 million wey Ibori tiff to Delta state moment.

Idris tok dis wan wen im appear before di House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002 to 2020 by Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for Effective Efficient Management and Utilisation.

"We pay di money to Delta State. Those main recoveries go specifically to states. Honourable Chairman, any recovery wey concern looted funds from a particular state dey go to di state.

"Di state governors no go even allow us rest. Dem fit sue us and we no want dat kain tin."

Di Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on March 9 bin tok say dem go use di loot construct di second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road, and Lagos-Ibadan Express road.

Malami say federal goment no go return to di Delta State goment wia dem tiff di money from but dis no go well wit plenty Nigerians wey argue say federal goment no get right to keep di £4.2million.

Who be James Ibori?

James Ibori go from petty thief to Nigerian state governor to convicted money launderer.

Im go UK for 1980s and work as cashier for DIY store for London.

Im chop conviction for 1991 for stealing from di store but den return to Nigeria and come involve for politics.

Wen e run for Delta State governor, im lie about e date of birth to hide e UK conviction - wey for prevent am from contesting for office.