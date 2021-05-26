California shooting: Details of San Jose shooting wey kill ‘plenty pipo’ plus suspect

Wia dis foto come from, CBS

A gunman don kill eight pipo for one commuter train yard for California, police tok.

Di shooting happun for di Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard for San Jose on Wednesday.

Police say di victims include transit employees and di suspect don die.

Di shooting happun at about 06:45 local time (14:45GMT), transit officials tok.

Di scene now don dey safe and police say dem go release more information soon.

"We get multiple victims and multiple casualties at dis point," Santa Clara County Sheriff Deputy spokesman Russell Davis tok, im add say: "I no fit confam di exact number but I fit confirm multiple injuries and multiple fatalities at dis point."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tell reporters "dis na horrific day for our city," im add say: "My attention go den turn to ensure dis never happun again to our city."

He say "several pipo don die," include one wey succumb wen dem dey carry am go hospital.

According to CBS News for San Francisco, at least six pipo die, but police neva fit confam di number.

Di station report say di shots break out during one employee meeting for rail workers.

Di shooting shut down traffic for nearby streets during di morning commute.

Railway president Glenn Hendricks tell reporters say di attack "'happun on di yard but e no happun for di operations control centre".

Wia dis foto come from, CBS

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweet: "We dey in close contact wit local law enforcement and we dey monitor dis situation closely."

Federal agents, plus di FBI, dey assist in di investigation. Mayor Liccardo say he don tok for phone wit Vice-president Kamala Harris - a Californian herself - and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Across di US, e bin get 230 mass shootings so far dis year, according to di Gun Violence Archive.

One mass shooting dey defined by di group as a crime in which dem shoot four or more people fatally.

Di Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) operate three train lines, plus about 70 bus lines for di city.

Santa Clara na di largest county for California Bay Area and na home to Silicon Valley - one hub for tech start-ups.