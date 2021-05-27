Children's Day: Sharp photos of celebs kids & videos to mark Children's Day celebration

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar don congratulate all Nigerian children as dem dey celebrate Children's Day today.

For Nigeria May 27, traditionally na children holiday and di day dey very important for di lives of many children.

"As a society e dey important to make sure say children reach dia full potential." na wetin Atiku tok.

E add say: "As leaders na our responsibility to create safe environment for di little ones and parent must inculcate good behaviour for children and instil high moral values in them."

To mark di day every year, children dey get holiday while several social activities dey centered on them.

Part of di activities to mark di day since school no dey dat day, na parade, most children dey meet for stadium to celebrate di event wey goment officials go also attend.

Already celebs don begin post pictures of di kids with sweet messages to mark di day.

