Eko Bridge: Alternative roads to take as goment wan close Eko Bridge for 10 weeks

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Lagos State Transport

Federal Goment of Nigeria wan begin emergency repairs of National Stadium bound of Eko Bridge from Costain to Alaka.

During dis period of repair, dem go close di bridge partially from Friday 4th June, to Friday 13th August, 2021, according to di statement Lagos state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

Oga Oladeinde say di repair dey important to complete di rehabilitation works for di opposite side of di Bridge wey Federal Goment bin start earlier on.

Alternative road for Motorist during Eko Bridge Closure

Goment don provide alternative road for car owners to manage traffic during di period of repairs;

Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road go divert to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue.

Also, cars from Eko bridge go need to pass through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village (by Nigerian Breweries Plc) through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under bridge to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.

Cars fit get access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to wherever dem dey go.

Apongbon through CMS to Outer Marina to Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road go also dey available.

Goment say make car owners bear with dem and use dis diversion routes as e be di say dis repair work na to make transportation and movement dey stress-free for everybody inside Lagos state.