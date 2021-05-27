Buhari appoint New Chief of Army Staff Major General Farouk Yahaya

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Defence HQ

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don appoint Major General Farouk Yahaya as di new Chief of Army Staff.

According to statement from di Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu,

Major General Yahaya before im appointment be di General Officer Commanding 1 Division of di Nigerian Army and di present Theatre Commander of di Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit for di North East, with code name Operation HADIN KAI.

Major General Yahaya appointment dey come about a week afta di former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 odas die for military plane crash for Kaduna. Dem bin dey on official from Abuja to Kaduna.

Di Air Force bin tok for statement say di plane crash near di Kaduna airport and dem dey investigate di the immediate cause of di crash.