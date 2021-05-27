Ahmed Isah Brekete family programme dey go off air as NBC suspend Human Rights Radio Station license

one hour wey don pass

Di National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) don suspend di license of Human Rights Radio.

Di broadcasting Organization give di announcement inside statement afta e meet wit di owner of di station, Ahmed Isah alias "Nigeria Ordinary President" wey also be di host of Berekete Family Show, one family programme for di station.

NBC decision dey come some weeks afta one BBC Africa eye documentary show as Ahmed Musa slap one woman wey dem accuse say she pour kerosene to burn di hair of one child sake of witchcraft allegation.

Why NBC suspend Human Rights Radio license?

Dem tok say why dem suspend di station na because di unprofessional conduct of di station don dey happun too much.

Di BBC Africa Eye Documentary wey show wia Ahmed Musa slap di woman wey dem accuse say she pour kerosene to burn di hair of one child sake of witchcraft allegation bin cause reactions from Nigerians for social media.

Wetin we call dis Video, Nigeria Ordinary Presido

Wetin Ahmed Musa tok

Oga Isah wey be human rights campaigner don later tok sorry and agree say im overreact.

But Ahmed Musa say im mission na to bring justice.

Wen BBC ask Oga Isa why im dey carry out ' justice ' by imsef, he say "Even di police wey you see dey work na because we dey involve.

How NBC take handle di mata?

Di management of di NBC say dem don review di mata and don note di apology and di regrets di broadcaster show however, di action of di broadcaster na clear violations of di Broadcasting Code and e betray di confidence di pipo and goment of di kontri on whose behalf e take hold di radio license trust.

"Section 0.1.1.2.1 of di Broadcasting Code provide for di Social Objectives of Broadcasting say Broadcasting go - 'promote generally accepted social values and norms, especially civic and social responsibilities; and encourage respect for di dignity of man'.

NBC say dis no be di first time dem don cut warning for di station and even fine di station over repeated cases of outright abuse, tok wey dey downgrade pipo, intimidation and abuse of ethics of fairness, balance and fair hearing for di station.

E say di commission don also arrange plenty training and retraining programmes for di station and di host of di Brekete family programme especially.

But as e dey now," di Commission in line wit di sanction provisions for di 15.5.2 of di Broadcasting Code, don order di suspension of license of di broadcaster until the broadcaster commit to ethical and professional broadcasting."

Di suspension order go dey effective from Monday the 31st of May 2021, at 12.00am.

According to di commission, di suspension go last for 30 days wit di hope say di broadcaster go don put im house for order and begin dey do responsive, professional and responsible broadcasting.