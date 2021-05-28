Kano Sate University suspend students wey harass female sake of her ‘Abaya dress'

Kano State University of Technology for northern Nigeria say dem don gbab and suspend 17 male students wey harass female students wey wear 'abaya dress' for viral video.

Di university say wetin di students do dey shameful and dem don suspend dem to serve as warning to oda students not to behave like dem.

For di video di female student wear arabian wear wey dem dey call Abaya wey dey popular among ladies for northern Nigeria.

As some of di male students dey video some of dem dey shout 'Abaya' 'mai Abaya' as di female student dey waka pass with some of di students trying to use hand push her.

Di female students wey speak to BBC say she cry wella after di incident because na di first time wey she suffer dat kain harrasment be dat.

"Wetin make me cry plenty na because say I no be pesin wey dey dress indecently, di Abaya wey I wear dat day cover my body wella and even my parents see when I comot house."

Di student say she dey happy with di decision wey di university take on di harassers and hope say odas go take lesson.

"I like di decision by di university so as to serve as lesson anoda thing wey sweet me be say di school don set aside 27th of May every year to celebrate Abaya because of wetin happun to me."

Across northern Nigeria di problem wey some get with Abaya na when some ladies during Ramadan fasting post for social media say dem ready to do anything to get Abaya to wear for sallah.

Dis make some pipo dey feel say di ladies fit do things wey no good to get di dress and dis na why some guys dey shout 'Abaya' anytime dem see lady wear am.