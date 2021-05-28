Benue State Latest News: Why #BenueUnderAttack dey trend for Nigeria Twitter

Di recent killi-killi for Benue State north central Nigeria, don make kontri pipo dey para for social media.

For di past few weeks, different attacks don happun for di state leading to di death of plenti pipo for Katsina Ala, Gwer-west, Gwer-East and Guma local goment areas.

Di attack dey cause plenti anxiety for di state and di tension come high wit di allege killing of 36 pipo by gunmen for Katsina-Ala local goment.

Tori be say joint militia gangs made up of armed herdsmen and loyalists of di late militia leader, Terwase Agwaza alias Gana dey move from one community of di area to anoda

dey shoot sporadically allegedly dey kill and loot pipo property.

Di Benue state police command tok-tok pesin, Catherine Annene say dem don deploy officers to Katsina-Ala to investigate di killi-killi for di local goment.

Di goment tok-tok pesin, Terve Akase also say suspected fulani herdsmen dey try to distabilize di state and dem di use some gangs to cari out dia plans.

E say di state goment don begin to recruit volunteer guards and dem go give dem approved weapon to defend demselves.

Why Benue be epicentre for Attacks?

Benue pipo and herders don dey live togeda for ages

But gbege come start wen di herders begin enta pipo farm to eat dia crops and di pipo in turn, begin kill di cows dem.

Di mata come pass becareful wen for 2017 -2018 herders attack plenti community sack di pipo come take over di place.

Sake of di plenti death, di goment do mass burial for those wey die and di situation lead to plenti outcry for di kontri including international community.

Those wey run from dia villages still dery live for IDP camp and di goment say dem reach close to 800 thousand of dem.

#BenueUnderAttack don get over 120,000 tweets

Plenti Nigerians wey include celebs for social media don condemn di killi-killi wey dey happun for Benue by suspected herdsmen with #BenueUnderAttack

Why Attack even wit grazing law?

Afta di plenti killi-killi of Benue pipo, di goment for 2017 establish law to prevent open grazing for di state.

Dis wan mean say di goment want make all cow dey for ranch and no dey waka any how to destroy farms.

Although di goment say di law don epp reduce di frequency of attacks, di recent killi-killi don shock mani pipo for di state.

But di state govnor, Samuel Ortom recently tell di pipo say di goment go make sure e protect dem against any invasion.