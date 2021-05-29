Biafra Day celebration: Anxiety for south east ahead of stay-at-home order

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Security pipo dey on red alert for South eastern Nigeria

Security agencies don begin take steps to avert break down of law and order for South eastern states sake of 'Biafra Day celebration'.

Secessionist groups declare sit at home for South easterners wey dey live and do business for Nigeria - but e be like say some of di pipo dey plan to obey di order especially for all di states of di region of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo.

Though di Nigerian goment no recognise May 30 as public holiday, traders of di region dey take am serious.

Tori be say some markets and schools no open on Friday and some pipo don dey even comot from dia community for fear of attack by 'Unknown gunmen'.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Biafra sojas

Wetin be May 30 or Biafra Day?

May 30, 1967 na di day wey Late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu declare di separation of di old eastern region from di federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dat separation na im lead to Nigeria civil war between 1967 and 1970.

South easterners bin no dey too pay attention to May 30 but di call for separation by secessionist groups don come make di day dey prominent for di region.

Di call for pipo to siddon for house don become standard for IPOB as dem continue to dey ginger to comot Nigeria despite say goment don declare dem as terrorist group.

'Watertight security arrangement'

Wia dis foto come from, GeraldMjay Wetin we call dis foto, Students of Ojukwu University dey run comot from hostel afta attack by unknown gunmen for Ukpomachi Village, Awkuzu for Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

Nigeria police bin release statement to assure pipo for Imo State of adequate security arrangement to avert any breakdown of law and order.

"Di Imo State police Command wish to inform di good people of Imo State say adequate security arrangement dey in place to guarantee dia safety," di Police tok

"Police in collaboration with other security agencies for di state don deploy massively resources and Special Forces to provide watertight security across di State," di command tok for statement.

Toktok pesin for di command Bala Elkana wey sign di statement say di pipo wey declare di sit-at-home just wan cause trouble for Imo state.

According to Elkana, "Di Imo State Police Command don get informate wey dey circulate on social media from di leaders of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wey direct innocent and law abiding citizens of di State to sit at home on 29th, 30th and 31st May, 2021.

"We dey advise members of di public to go about dia lawful businesses without fear."

Wetin we call dis foto, Correctional facility for Owerri, Imo State bin come under attack for April

Di police for Abia state don also issue similar statement wit warning say di 2021 Biafra Day no go hold sake of say goment no recognise di pipo wey issue di declaration.

Geoffrey Ogbonna wey be toktok pesin for Abia police say, "Abia state command of di Nigerian Police dey call on citizens and residents for di state to ignore any order by Biafra secessionist group, IPOB to sit at home in commemoration of di 2021 Biafra Day.

"Di command further advise parents and guardians to warn dia children and wards make dem stay away from acts wey dey capable of causing breach of security for di state."

Rivers state wey share boundary wit Imo and Abia also no dey take any tin to chance as di South south state don suffer attacks from jaguda pipo.

Over 20 security agencies don die sake of attacks by 'Unknown gunmen' in four months for Emohua, Obio-Akpor, Abua-Odual and Ikwerre Local goment areas of Rivers state.

"Di Rivers State Police Command don get informate about 'A SIT- AT- HOME ORDER' wey Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wey direct pipo say make dem no go out to carry out dia lawful activities from 29th to 31st, May 2021.

"Di Command view dis as unlawful and don decide to comot fear for pipo body," Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers police toktok pesin sign for statement.

For Anambra state di goment declare ban on movement of keke, okada and small buses for di state between 7pm and 6am.

Secretary to Anambra state goment Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu wey bring out di statement say di ban na based on security reasons to avoid criminals from causing kasala for di state.