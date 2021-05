Mali Coup: Buhari go travel go Ghana for ECOWAS emergency meeting

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Government Wetin we call dis foto, Buhari go return on di same day after di Accra meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari go travel go Ghana on Sunday May 30 to attend emergency ECOWAS meeting.

Di one-day meeting for Accra na to discuss di situation for Mali wia di coup leader dia Col Assimi Goïta don declare imself as di kontri president.

Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo wey also be di Chairman of ECOWAS, na im call for member head of states to come discuss Mali mata.

Nigeria bin don condemn di 24 May coup, plus how soldiers come later detain Mali president and prime minister.

According to statement wey di Nigeria goment release on Saturday, Oga Buhari don already follow meet with Nigeria former President Goodluck Jonathan, wey now dey lead di team of mediators wey go go Mali to try and find solution.

Nigeria foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), and some oda top goment officials, go dey with Buhari for di trip.