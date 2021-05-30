Ahmed Gulak: Gunmen kill APC chieftain for Imo

Gunmen for Imo State inside south-east Nigeria don assassinate Barrister Ahmed Gulak, wey be former political adviser to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

Di Imo State Police Command don confirm to BBC say dem don receive information of im death, and police spokesman Bala Elkana tok say dem dey investigate.

Tori be say di gunmen shoot am dead wen im dey on im way to Abuja from Owerri.

Before im death, Gulak bin be di Speaker of di Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Im also be di chairman of di APC committee wey conduct di primaries for Imo governorship election.

Lately, di matter of insecurity for south-east don increase as jaguda pipo don destroy and burn state and federal properties for di region.

Di death of Gulak dey come on a day pipo for di south-east dey celebrate Biafra Day, wey be di day Lt Colonel, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu announce di separation of Biafra from Nigeria for May 30, 1967.