Ahmed Gulak Dead: How Buhari, FFK, odas react to di killing of former aide to Goodluck Jonathan

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Gulak

Plenti pipo for Nigeria don dey react to di death of di former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan , Ahmed Gulak wey some unknown gunmen kill for Owerri, Imo state capital on Sunday morning.

Di Imo State Police Command through dia toktok pesin Bala Elkana confirm Gulak death to BBC.

Oga Bala for statement say early on Sunday morning, "bandits block Ahmed Gulak around Umueze Obiangwu for Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area" come shoot am dead wen im dey on im way to Owerri airport to catch flight to Abuja.

Pipo wey kill Gulak go face justice- Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari don express outrage and disgust ova wetin e call "di murder of Adamawa politician Ahmed Gulak for Owerri, Imo State by yet to be identified gunmen."

For Statement wey im tok tok pesin Garba Shehu release, Oga Buhari tear warning give those wey carry out di killing say dem no go escape justice.

"We go deploy all resources wey dey our disposal to ensure dat we bring such callous and criminal elements to justice."

Assassination of Gulak na handiwork of ''skilled professionals''- FFK

Former Nigerian minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode for one Twitter post say Gulak Killing na ''handiwork of skilled professionals''.

FFK condemn di killing of di deceased wey e say na im old friend pray dat God rest im soul.

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani write for Twitter ''Ahmed Gulak killed in Imo ....Road travels for some parts of di kontri don become a dangerous xpedition and a hellish experience.''

Before im death, Gulak bin be di Speaker of di Adamawa State House of Assembly. Im also be di chairman of di APC committee wey conduct di primaries for Imo governorship election.

Lately, di matter of insecurity for south-east don increase as jaguda pipo don destroy and burn state and federal properties for di region.