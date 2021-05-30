Africa political dynasties: How presidents dey groom dia sons to takeover power

By Paul Melly

Africa analyst

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Vincent Fournier/Jeune Afrique-REA Wetin we call dis foto, Congo-Brazzaville President Denis Sassou-Nguesso (left) now dey work wit im son Denis-Christel wey e put for cabinet

Congo-Brazzaville President Denis Sassou-Nguesso don appoint im son Denis-Christel as cabinet minister - wey don make pipo begin reason am say im wan run am like family dynasty.

No be say any type of handover don near. Sign no dey say di 77-year old head of state wan comot seat of power, now wey dem just elect am for fresh term for March, and done rule for many decades.

Yet if Denis-Christel come enta power after im papa comot, dis one go confam di format wey don dey dey popular for Central Africa.

For neighbouring Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba na di son of Omar Bongo, wey rule from 1967 to 2009, while for Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila rule for 17 years after im takeover for 2001 when dem assassinate im papa Laurent-Désiré as head of state.

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang - wey comot im own uncle Francisco Macías Nguema as di kontri first head of state, for 1979 - don already appoint im son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, as vice-president, to make am easy for am to takeover.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, 52, na di centre of numerous corruption allegations

And after Chad President Idriss Déby die last month - from wetin goment say na injury from war front - im son Mahamat, wey be four-star army general, don sharpaly rise to be di leader of di interim ruling military council.

And now underground tok-tok don dey dey say Cameroon sef fit see dis kain family format. Dis na afta one anonymous "citizens' movement" campaign begin for Franck Biya, di son of di 88-year-old President Paul Biya wey never even reach middle of im new seven-year term.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Cameroon President Paul Biya, wey dey here wit im wife Chantal, don dey power since 1982

Sources wey dey close to Franck - even if im no dey chook hand for politics, as e prefer private sector business career - don torchlight say Franck no get anytin to do wit di campaign wey dey promote im name.

But also, im never tell dem to stop, and e never comot public statement say im no get am for mind to succeed im papa.

Of course, political dynasties no be new tin - see for example di Bush and Kennedy family for di US.

And currently for Uganda, one social media campaign dey package General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of current head of state Yoweri Museveni, as di potential ruling party candidate for di next election in 2026.

But dis pattern of leaders wey dey hand power to dia pikin dey common pass for west-central Africa economies wey depend on oil, as di money from oil dey ginger di politics dia.

E dey also cause rivalries and and katakata inside di ruling dynasties.

Rumours dey say inside di Obiang family fight-fight don dey happen, as tori be say some family members dey favour anoda son of di president, Oil Minister Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba graduate from di UK Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for 2000

Gabon: First family intrigues

But no be just about personal issues. Ali Bongo face former foreign minister and African Union Commission chief Jean Ping, inside di 2016 Gabonese election.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, President Ali Bongo na uncle to two children of im rival Jean Ping (above)

Meanwhile Ping na di former partner to di president sister Pascaline, wey go make president Ali Bongo uncle to dia two children.

Wia dis foto come from, Steve Jordan/AFP/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi visit Gabon for 2015 after President Bongo (right) invite am come

Five years after di elections, Ping no gree for di defeat as serious kwesions comot about whether di polls dey free and fair.

French corruption probe

French justice don dey torchlight Equatorial Guinea regime for allegations say dem bring enter France family assets wey dem use corruption money buy.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, General Mahamat Idriss Déby bin dey serve as di head of di presidential guard when im papa die

Di Bongo and di Nguesso na im French authorities dey targe: di 13 pipo wey dem open formal investigation ontop dia head also include one lawyer wey work for di President Omar.

For 2015 French judges order say make dem seize two properties for Paris wey dem believe di real own na Sassou-Nguesso nephew Wilfrid Nguesso; not to mention 15 luxury cars dem seize join. Wilfrid dey under formal investigation.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Chad late President Idriss Déby (R) dey here wit Congo-Brazzaville President Denis Sassou-Nguesso for 2019

Then by middle of 2017 - one year after Nguesso say make France troway di case against am - French authorities put di president daughter Julienne and her husband Guy Johnson, anoda nephew, Edgar, and one former sister-in-law, Catherine Ignanga, under formal investigation.

Di matter relate to $22.4m of money transfer dem allege say dey suspicious, wey happen between 2008-2009.

Equatorial Guinea and im luxury sports cars

But na Equatorial Guinean Vice-President, Teodoro, attract attention pass, with police wey don raid im luxury house since like 2012 and seize plenty cars, including two Bugatti Veyrons and one Rolls Royce Phantom.

Dem later sentence Teodoro order am to pay €30m fine.

Im goment International Court of Justice, wia dem argue say di Avenue Foch mansion, wey worth €107m, na dia embassy for France and so e get diplomatic immunity.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Sports cars Equatorial Guinea vice-president bin get, dem auction dem for Switzerland

But, last December the Court reject di argument.

Even though for some countries di recent trend na for presidents to want put dia family members for power after dem don comot, e no dey clear whether dis pattern fit last.

Dis na because African population dey young more and more and dia expections of dia goments don dey change.