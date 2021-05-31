Ahmad Gulak Nigeria: Police report on Gulak murder for Imo State

Police don reveal more on Ahmad Gulak murder for Imo State, south eastern Nigeria.

Imo state police command say na members of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] and Eastern Security Network [ESN] carry out di assassination of di politician.

One statement from Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, say police bin kill di six pipo wey carry out di attack wey kill di All Progressives Congress [APC] chieftain.

Oga Elkana, wey be Superintendent of Police also add say dem kill four odas inside gun fight for Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area inside Imo State,.

Tori be say di attackers bin dey share onions from truck wey dem bin seize to pipo for di area, before police arrive to start gun battle.

Police also reveal say na di driver of oga Gulak bin tell dem informate about di attackers wey ensure say dem bin find dem.

Di driver im bin dey carry Ahmed Gulak go Owerri airport wen di incident happun for Obiangwu Junction at Ngorokpala Local Government Area, wia di attack happun.

Dem don already bury am according to Muslim rights.

Pipo wey kill Gulak go face justice - President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari don express outrage and disgust ova wetin e call "di murder of Adamawa politician Ahmed Gulak for Owerri, Imo State by yet to be identified gunmen."

For Statement wey im tok tok pesin Garba Shehu release, Oga Buhari tear warning give those wey carry out di killing say dem no go escape justice.

"We go deploy all resources wey dey our disposal to ensure dat we bring such callous and criminal elements to justice."

Ahmed Gulak biography

Di late Ahmed Gulak na staunch politician from Adamawa state, North eastern Nigeria.

Gulak rise for politics start wen im become Speaker of di Adamawa state House of Assembly.

Im later become di Special adviser on Political matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan - di den president sack Gulak from office on April 29. Out of anger, Gulak resign im position as national coordinator of di Goodluck Support Group.

For January 2016 Ahmed Gulak pronounce himself di substantive chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Before di 2019 general election, im join di All Progressives Congress (APC) from di People's Democratic Party (PDP) wia im bin serve as chairmo.

APC later select Ahmed Gulak as chairman of di APC govnorship primaries committee for Imo state.

How gunmen kill Ahmed Gulak for Imo State

Gunmen for Imo State inside south-east Nigeria don assassinate Barrister Ahmed Gulak, wey be former political adviser to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

Di Imo State Police Command don confirm to BBC say dem don receive information of im death, and police spokesman Bala Elkana tok say dem dey investigate.

Oga Bala for statement say early on Sunday morning, "bandits block Ahmed Gulak around Umueze Obiangwu for Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area" come shoot am dead wen im dey on im way to Owerri airport to catch flight to Abuja.

Di police also add say Gulak bin no dey wit any security detail at di time and im cab driver take "irregular route to di airport".

Commissioner of Police for Imo State, Abutu Yaro, don open investigation into di circumstances of di lawyer death.