China pollution decrease: China now allow couple to born three children

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

China don announce say dem go allow make one couple get like three pikin.

Dis go mark di end of China strict two-child policy.

Xinhua outlet wey bi di state media announce say na President Xi Jinping approve di policy for one meeting for Politburo.

Dis dey come afta dia once in ten years count count wey show say dia population don go down sake of di two pikin policy.

Di mata n aim make Beijing dey for pressure to encourage make husband and wife born more babies so China population no go reduce.

For early dis month, ofiicial counting for china show say na only 12 million babies dem born last year, e no dey near di 18 million wey dem born for 2016 and dis na di lowest birth dem go record since di 1960s.

E don already dey expected say afta di count data comot, China go relax im family rule policy.

Why Chinese women no want more babies?

For 2016, di goment bin end di one-child policy wey dey cause gbege, dem give chance for couple to born two pikin.

But di policy no work as dia population dey continue to go down despite say dem change di policy two years afta.

Ms Yue Su, principal economist from di Economist Intelligence Unit, tok say "While the second-child policy get positive impact on di birth rate, e dey short-term in nature."

China population trends over di years been dey largely shape by di one-child policy, wey dey introduced for 1979 to slow population growth.