Omoyele Sowore: Police deny 'Sowore shot' for Abuja Unity Fountain

4 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sahara Reporters

Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore post for im social media page allege say police shoot am for leg on Monday.

Sowore wey dey ginger for Buhari Must Go protest, tweet say police officers shoot at am for Abuja Unity Fountain in di morning.

But di police say dem no get hand for Sowore shooting.

Police say di tori wey di waka say na female assistant of Police shoot am for Unity Fountain no be true.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@YeleSowore Wetin we call dis foto, Omoyele Sowore , di 50 year old publisher of Sahara Reporters bin don dey ginger for one "#RevolutionNow" protest for Nigeria since August 2019.

Sowore allege say as im pipo dey try organise one protest waka on top security mata for di kontri. Before dem go know, dem hear gunshot, and then di bullet hit Sowore for leg.

Di tori be say, Sowore and oda protesters bin land di Unity Fountain in di morning wia dem go wait for di entrance.

For Twitter post Sowore show picture of im injury and also call on di struggle to continue even if dem kill am.

Wia dis foto come from, Sahara Reporters

Abuja police tok tok pesin, Yusuf Mariam explain say di police professionally restore calm afta some group of protesters dey try incite public disturbance.

She further explain say di protesters action fit cause di breakdown of law and order.

Di police tok tok pesin also urge Abuja pipo make dem liver no cut dem and make them remain calm.