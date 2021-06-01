Brief profile of professor Emmanuel Osodeke

BRIEF PROFILE OF PROFESSOR EMMANUEL OSODEKEPlace of Birth: Osodeke na native of Kokori Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. Education: E get B.Sc. for Rivers state University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, 1986/1987 session. Masters of Science degree in Soil Science from di University of Ibadan, in 1989. Professor Osodeke also get Doctor of Philosophy Degree from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike for 2002. E get Post-Graduate Diploma in Agro-meteorology from di Israeli Institute of Meteorology, Bet Dagan Israel in 1994.Career: Professor Osodeke start work for di Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, Benin City for 1990. E later move to di Delta State University Abraka and e currently bi Professor of Soil Chemistry for di Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.Im na visiting Professor for di University of Calabar and presently im also bi visiting Professor for di West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Agricultural Land-Use (WASCAL) for di University of Cape Coast, Ghana.Professor Osodeke bi member of sevceral Professional Associations, like Soil Science Society of Nigeria, di International Soil Science Society, Di Agricultural Society of Nigeria and oda ones. Positions: Im don hold plenti administrative positions; member of the university Senate, Head of Department, Director of Programme, two times member of the University Governing Council and a member of di Advisory Board of WASCAL, Ghana. Professor Osodeke get more dan hundred scholarly publications for local and international journals. He don supervise more dan twenty (20)M. Sc. and eighteen (18) Ph.d Candidates.Professor Osodeke be di chairman, academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Zonal Coordinator of Calabar Zone and Nsukka zone, National Financial Secretary, Vice President and presently di President of di Union. Social activities: Oga Osodeke bi Chartered member of di Rotary Club of Umudike central, past President, Assistant District Governor and Abia state Rotary Polio Representative.Religion: Professor Osodeke na Devoted Catholic, and was di Chairman Umuahia Diocesan Laity Council. Marriage: E dey married to Onome and di marriage dey blessed wit four boys.