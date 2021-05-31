Joe Lara: Tarzan actor and wife die for plane crash

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Report say e be like say US actor Joe Lara, wey act Tarzan don die afta one plane crash for Tennessee.

Di 58-year-old dey among seven pipo wey dem believe say die wen one light aircraft crash into lake near di town of Smyrna on Saturday.

Im dietician wife, Gwen Shamblin Lara, wey start weight-loss church, also dey among di victims.

Rescue workers say dem find wreckage and human remains for di crash site.

Joe Lara play di lead role for di 1989 TV movie Tarzan for Manhattan before im repeat di role for di follow-up TV series Tarzan: Di Epic Adventures.

E give up acting for 2002 to pursue anoda career in country music.

Im 66-year-old wife, na di leader of Christian weight-loss group wey dem call Weigh Down Ministries wey she launch for 1986.

She write one best-selling faith-based weight-loss book, wey she for advise pipo to "turn away from di love of food and towards di love of God", and she be di founder of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood for 1999, according to her website.

Di Laras' Cessna C501 plane bin carry seven pipo wen e crash for around 11:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on Saturday, just afta e take off from Smyrna airport dey go Palm Beach, Florida, officials tok.

Di small jet go down into Percy Priest Lake, about 12 miles (19km) south of Nashville.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Aside from Mr and Mrs Lara, odas wey also dey di plane na Mrs Lara son-in-law, Brandon Hannah, di couples Jennifer and David Martin, and Jessica and Jonathan Walters.

By Saturday night, rescue workers tok say dem dey shift dia operations from rescue to recovery as e be like say nobody survive di crash.

Rescuers don find "several components of di aircraft plus human remains" for field about half a mile wide.

Di Remnant Fellowship church release one statement, say dem don lost some of dia "finest and most loving" leaders for "horrible tragedy."