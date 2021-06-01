Nigerian Passport renewal: New date you fit begin apply for passport as Nigeria Immigration Service extend suspension

Nigeria Immigration Service

Nigeria Immigration Service don postpone di commencement of new passport application by one week.

Di Comptroller General of di Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, announce June 8, 2021 as di new date for fresh passport application to start.

For statement dem tok say, "huge number of applicants don already turn up to collect dia passports across issuing centres and dis dey cause some form of congestion.

Nigeria Immigration Service bin suspend fresh passport application for May to clear di backlog of passport application wey don already dey ground.

Di statement add say di "situation no go allow di Service to accommodate new applications especially as we dey consider our desire to ensure say pipo wey come to our offices comply wit all di COVID-19 protocols.

Im tok say dem don direct Passport Control Officers to continue to send out short message notifications for collection to all applicants wey don submit functional contact details/numbers for dia applications as dem dey intensify effort to clear up di remaining applications for some Centres."

Wetin di new Passport regime be?

Di Immigration service announce say for di new passport regime wey go now start on 8 June, applicants go begin:

Visit http://immigration.gov.ng to apply, pay and upload all di required documents for Passports

Book interview/appointment after dem don successfully do di online application

Nigeria Immigration Service no go attend to any applicant wey no book online appointment

Nobody must make cash payment for any Issuing Centre

Passport application processing and issuance go take a period of Six weeks afta successful enrolment, dem mention say, if anything change dem go communicate to di applicant, one week before collection date.

Any request for reissue can be submitted Six Months before expiration.